Origin Sport 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $159,465.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.89 million and $159,465.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00098376 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.