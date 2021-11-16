Orbs Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Orbs has a total market cap of $278.41 million and approximately $27.66 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00219421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

