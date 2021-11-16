Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $28.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

