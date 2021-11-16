Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

OPRT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $735.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.27. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $49,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,605 shares of company stock worth $745,185 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 364,800 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

