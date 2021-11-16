ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.60 million-$203.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.68 million.ON24 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.080 EPS.

ONTF stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. ON24 has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $770.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

In other news, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $632,186.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,839.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,436 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,605 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

