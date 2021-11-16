OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OMRON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.
Shares of OMRON stock opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. OMRON has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $107.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.28.
About OMRON
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
