OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OMRON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of OMRON stock opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. OMRON has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $107.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after buying an additional 109,507 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

