Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

