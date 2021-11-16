Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Downgraded by UBS Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $359.68 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $361.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

