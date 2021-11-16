Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Brokerages expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce sales of $160.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $575.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $733.13 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $759.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after buying an additional 2,057,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIS opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

