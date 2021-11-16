Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.92% of Ocwen Financial worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 236,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,482 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 189,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. Ocwen Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

