O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,708 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.8% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 122,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 258,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $241.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.