O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 164 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.3% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,190,514 shares of company stock worth $767,977,606 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $347.56 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.92 and its 200-day moving average is $343.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

