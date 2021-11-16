O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.89 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

