O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 25,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $7,014,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.43.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $361.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $355.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $312.38 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

