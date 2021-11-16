Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Update

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the October 14th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYXH stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,651. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

