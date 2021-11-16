NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $350.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $230.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.65.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $300.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.99. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.