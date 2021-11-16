NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.10. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.12.

NVDA stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $299.07. 579,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,847,238. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

