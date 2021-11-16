Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 912.7% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period.

JTD opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

