Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the October 14th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,364,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 518,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 162,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 42,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

JGH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 1,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,513. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.