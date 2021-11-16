Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 257,345 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 257,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of NOW worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 36.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.97. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.