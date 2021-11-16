Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 175,984 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175,984 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ferro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ferro by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. Research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

