Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,159 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 51.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 20.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 7.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

SILK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,112 shares of company stock worth $5,713,961 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SILK opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

