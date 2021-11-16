Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Koppers worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. Koppers’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

