Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 8.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

