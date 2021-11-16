Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.31. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $883.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

