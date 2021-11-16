Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.