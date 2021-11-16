Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,095,900 shares, an increase of 1,269.9% from the October 14th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Shares of NWARF stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

