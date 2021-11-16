Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $288.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.91. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 5.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

