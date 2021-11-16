Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$48.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$48.00 price target on Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.06.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$39.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$37.25 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 143.03%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

