Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $84.31 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

