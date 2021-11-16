Northern Trust Corp Purchases 37,069 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bumble were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMBL. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.