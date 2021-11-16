Northern Trust Corp Purchases 15,887 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Epizyme worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Epizyme by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $449.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPZM. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

