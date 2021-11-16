Northern Trust Corp Invests $8.38 Million in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 891,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRSP. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,935,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -35.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

