Northern Trust Corp Has $7.90 Million Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

