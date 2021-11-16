Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Inseego were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 241.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,762 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 15.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 24.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 621,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 120,110 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $716.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

