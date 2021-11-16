Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of Argan worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Argan by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Argan during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Argan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Argan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

