Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Lessened by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 13,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $275.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $226.09 and a 12 month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

