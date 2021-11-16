Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,055,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,683,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nokia were worth $26,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nokia in the second quarter worth about $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.