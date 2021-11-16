Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.90 Per Share

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 260.80 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ninety One Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.21.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ninety One Group from GBX 258 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.