Nimiq (NIM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Nimiq has a market cap of $67.98 million and $1.72 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,381.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.93 or 0.07042418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00382206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.31 or 0.01000824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00084154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.93 or 0.00407410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00273473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005083 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,196,019,883 coins and its circulating supply is 8,581,769,883 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

