NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $4.61 on Tuesday, reaching $173.46. 141,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,263. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $274.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average of $154.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

