NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $223,388,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $4.83 on Tuesday, reaching $173.68. 146,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,263. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

