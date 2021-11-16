Niftyx Protocol Price Reaches $0.47 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.99 million and approximately $464,517.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00219747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

