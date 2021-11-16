NFTb Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $46.98 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00073492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,923.22 or 1.01034634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.07161511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

