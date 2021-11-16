Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $48.42 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 490,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 5.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $48,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after buying an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,433,000 after buying an additional 936,010 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.48.

NYSE RY traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,865. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

