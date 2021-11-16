Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $35.15 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

