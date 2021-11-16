Nexus Investment Management ULC Decreases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 2.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after buying an additional 45,210 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,852,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.02. 39,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 179.61%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.