Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 515 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.39. 25,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,264. The stock has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.