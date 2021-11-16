NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after purchasing an additional 79,380 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 395,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

