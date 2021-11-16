Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NXST traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 685,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $171.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,497,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

